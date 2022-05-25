How concerned you should be of monkeypox

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The monkeypox virus is getting international attention after an outbreak caused multiple cases across Europe and the U.S.

Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say while the outbreak is larger than normal, the virus is not something to be too concerned about. Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox virus happens by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or body fluids.

Experts also say since doctors have spotted the outbreak, it will be easier to contain.

“Now that everybody is aware of it, health authorities all over the world are looking for it. So if people develop symptoms, instead of trying to figure out what this is going through sort of the usual suspects now we can immediately jump right to let’s check and see if this is monkeypox and isolate these people, and then trying to identify people they’ve come into contact with,” Richard Kennedy, PHD Vaccine Research, said.

Doctor Kennedy says while monkeypox can be fatal, the infection will be mild and clear up after a few weeks for most people. he says the overall risk for the public is low.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus you can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.