Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

How concerned you should be of monkeypox

Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox...
Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox virus happens by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or body fluids.(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The monkeypox virus is getting international attention after an outbreak caused multiple cases across Europe and the U.S.

Health experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say while the outbreak is larger than normal, the virus is not something to be too concerned about. Unlike the COVID-19 virus, which can spread through the air, transmission of the monkeypox virus happens by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or body fluids.

Experts also say since doctors have spotted the outbreak, it will be easier to contain.

“Now that everybody is aware of it, health authorities all over the world are looking for it. So if people develop symptoms, instead of trying to figure out what this is going through sort of the usual suspects now we can immediately jump right to let’s check and see if this is monkeypox and isolate these people, and then trying to identify people they’ve come into contact with,” Richard Kennedy, PHD Vaccine Research, said.

Doctor Kennedy says while monkeypox can be fatal, the infection will be mild and clear up after a few weeks for most people. he says the overall risk for the public is low.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus you can visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Hy-Vee pharmacies now have COVID-19 antiviral pills
Hy-Vee pharmacies now have COVID-19 antiviral pills
The facility has some new protocols put into place for this year
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opening for season
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opening for season