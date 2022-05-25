Your Photos
Hy-Vee pharmacies now have COVID-19 antiviral pills

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People with a prescription from their health care provider can now get COVID-19 antiviral pills at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

In a press release, Hy-Vee said it has the COVID-19 antivirals Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID.

Hy-Vee listed the following requirements for use of the antivirals:

  • With positive results of direct COVID-19 viral testing, AND
  • Who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, AND
  • For whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

Additionally, Hy-Vee pharmacies offers COVID-19 testing options as well as free vaccines and boosters.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

