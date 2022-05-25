Madelia legend Glover on to Summit League with Nebraska-Omaha

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — All-time Madelia high school basketball player Ja’Sean Glover, who is a hidden gem as far as colleges are concerned, made his future official Wednesday when he committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Glover finished his career 10th on the all-time scoring list in the state with over 3,100 points and recorded the highest points per game average last season (30.3).

Mary Rominger: “Ja’Sean, the last time we talked in late February, you didn’t know where your basketball career would take you. Here you are a couple of months later, committed to Nebraska-Omaha. What brought you to this point?

Ja’Sean Glover: “Besides my hard work and dedication, I guess word of mouth and coaches that are interested in me. Coach Kyan Brown, he was an assistant coach at NDSU, and he knew the head coach at Omaha, they go way back, they have a close relationship, coach Chris Crutchfield my head coach — when he (Brown) transferred from NDSU to UNO, the first person Coach Brown talked about was me, trying to recruit me at UNO. When he told me that, it was heads up from there, I loved it.”

All that hard work paid off for Glover, who was rewarded with a full scholarship at UNO.

Kyan Brown: “Ja’Sean was a unique instance where last year we were at a tournament in Sioux Falls at the Pentagon, and we were actually watching another team play, and then all of a sudden, watching them play, other kids start to stand out and make all these plays happen and start to just really catch my eye. I get the job and Omaha with a really good friend of mine, Chris Crutchfield. He asked me for players out there, and I said ‘Coach, this guy is at the top of my list, a guy that I really, really like. I think he’s got potential to come in and be a really impactful player. He comes down and plays and my boss watches a ton of film on him and he kind of falls in love with him, too, his personality, and we end up offering him. That’s kind of where the ball stops and continues to roll moving forward. We’re excited about Ja’Sean and what he brings to the table. I think he grew a couple of inches off last year, he went from about 6′3″ and I think he’s up to 6′5″ and he’s got a chance to be a special player in the Summit League.”

Mary Rominger: “Coach [Jeff] Van Hee, you share a special connection with Glover in his time here at Madelia. Can you speak to that and now seeing him sign with a Division I college, what do you think?”

JVH: “It’s amazing. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to participate in Jay’s life and be somewhat of an influence. Beyond that, he’s so charismatic and people just love his energy, he’s so engaging.”

“He’s left a legacy here that has changed our community. I was talking to a coach yesterday at a baseball game, and he mentioned how Jay has changed not only our basketball program, but also the community.”

Prior to UNO, Crutchfield was an associate head coach with Oklahoma, responsible for recruiting and developing star talents like Trae Young and Buddy Hield.

