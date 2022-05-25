Your Photos
Man takes drunken joyride through Walmart, deputies say

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.(Walmart)
By WRDW staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A hungry, beer-drinking shopper got arrested after going on a joyride through a Walmart while driving one of the store’s motorized carts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

WRDW reports that a deputy responded to the store just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a man who appeared intoxicated cruising around the Walmart in a motorized cart.

“I observed him to be drinking the 20 oz can of Natural Ice and another in his basket, along with potato salad and a sandwich he had eaten and tossed the trash on a shelf,” the deputy wrote in a report, adding the man had also been seen urinating on the floor of the pet supply aisle.

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.

He was, however, arrested on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and public indecency.

The man was also told he’d be arrested if he ever returned to any Walmart property.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

