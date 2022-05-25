Mankato Public Safety conducting bar checks with local bars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has been conducting bar checks with local bars around the area.

Mankato Public Safety officials say that it’s routine to do check-ins with the owners and bar staff to make sure they are formerly educated.

They also state that there hasn’t been an up tick in the need to do raids, but it’s a part of the process.

To make sure they aren’t letting minors or anyone under the age of 21 into these establishments past the designated hours.

The officers will conduct these bar checks by asking the manager or bartenders on staff what they look for when spotting someone who has a fake id or looks too young.

