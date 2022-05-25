North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position.

The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin.

Bromeland currently serves as the Eagle Lake city administrator, a role she has been in for the last four-and-a-half years. Prior to her current role, she previously served as the city administrator in Jackson, Caledonia, and Winnebago. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration, both from the University of South Dakota.

McCann is currently finance director at the City of North Mankato, a position he has been in for nearly six years. Before coming to North Mankato, McCann served as the city administrator in Gaylord and Clarkfield and as a budget and finance intern for Scott County. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a master’s degree in public administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Tobin currently serves as the parks and recreation director for the City of Shakopee, where he has served for nearly four years. Prior to his current position, he served as the finance manager for the City of Chaska. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army’s Religious Support Services for nine years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Wheaton College, a certificate in leadership of international and non-government organizations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, a master’s degree in divinity from Bethel Seminary, a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, a master’s degree in business administration from the Whitman School of Management, and a master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

The finalists will be interviewed by the city council, stakeholders, and department heads, and will participate in a public meet and greet on June 13.

