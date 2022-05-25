Rainy, cool conditions continue ahead of dry end to the week

Showers, heavy at times, moved into the area late last night and will continue through the afternoon before clearing out late tonight with dry conditions returning by tomorrow.

As of 5:30 am, KEYC News received about 0.25 inches of rain from when it started late last night. Showers will be prominent in the area through the day today as temperatures remain cooler than average with highs in the low 50s.

Showers will gradually become lighter through the afternoon with a few hours of dry conditions possible as skies remain cloudy. Later tonight, between 10 pm and 11 pm, more showers are projected to move into the area. This round of showers will teeter between light and heavy showers, mainly from the Mankato area east to the Rochester area. Showers will linger into the overnight hours, clearing out between 3 am and 5 am tomorrow morning. Once showers clear out, rainfall totals from late Tuesday night into early Thursday morning will range from a quarter of an inch up to 1 inch possible. Some areas closer to Rochester may see up to 1.5 inches possible.

Temperatures will gradually warm up over the next few days, heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy with gradual clearing expected throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 60s as skies slowly but surely become mostly clear by the mid-evening hours.

Clear skies will stick around with sunshine expected throughout Friday as temperatures return to the low to mid-70s by Friday afternoon. Clouds will, unfortunately, move back into the area late Friday night with a slim chance for a few showers and thunderstorms possible heading into Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Memorial Day Weekend with morning showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and afternoon to evening/overnight showers and thunderstorms forecast for Sunday into Monday. Despite a mix of sunshine and showers and thunderstorms this weekend, temperatures will be pleasant ranging in the upper 70s and low 80s. A minor cold front is projected to move through Sunday into Monday which could lead to some strong to severe storms in the area. This will also drop temperatures to slightly below average for the first week of June.

We will welcome June with temperatures ranging in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s with a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and sunshine.

