Redbirds beat Iowa as Paul Dejon shines

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the AAA Diamond, Short Stop Paul Dejong comes up with his best game in a Redbirds uniform since being sent down for rehab work by the Cardinals earlier this month. 

The right-handed hitter got three hits, including his first home run of the season, and totals 4 RBI as the Redbirds knock off the Iowa Cubs at AutoZone Park.

Ben DeLuzio notches a grand slam as the Birds win it.

Final 9-4. 

Same Teams in Matinee Action Wednesday, first Pitch 11 a.m. downtown at AutoZone Park.

