Southern Minnesota voters cast their ballots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday.

“We’re going to be narrowing down the candidates and selecting one candidate from each of the four major parties so that they’ll appear on the ballot in August so that we can select a successor for Rep. Hagedorn after his passing,” said Michael Stalberger, director of Property and Environmental Resources at Blue Earth County.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says he’s worked closely with poll workers to conduct a fair and nonpartisan race.

“They’re ready with paper ballots at the end of the night to do the counting and the tabulation,” Simon said.

About 30,000 workers are needed to run the polls each Election Day.

Minnesota has been number one in the country in voter turnout for the last three elections, a streak Simon hopes will continue.

“In 2020, 2018 and 2016, we have a three-election streak as number one in America. Part of that is people have well-placed confidence in the system, and part of that is that we have those 30,000 people who are willing to step up, and stand up and are willing to do that job on Election Day,” Simon said.

A total of 20 candidates, 10 Republicans and eight Democrats, are in the running to fill out the remainder of Hagedorn’s term.

The top contenders from each party will face off in a Special General Election on Aug. 9, which is the same day as the State Primary Election, so voters should expect to receive two ballots.

“That Aug. 9 day will be a twofer. It will serve two purposes, both the primary for the general election, and the general election for the special primary in the congressional seat,” Simon added.

Voters may also see the same names on both ballots.

“Anyone seeking this congressional seat really does have those two bites at the apple. Today’s the first bite, August 9 is the second bite,” Simon said.

The Special General Election will be the last in the current First District, while the State General Election on Nov. 8 will be in the new First District.

“Our redistricting is completing right now, and we’ll be implementing those changes for the August and November elections,” Stalberger said.

