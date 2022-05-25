Your Photos
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opening for season

The facility has some new protocols put into place for this year
The facility has some new protocols put into place for this year(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the new season beginning soon, the city of North Mankato has implemented some new rules.

City officials say they want to keep a closer eye on the front desk, checking visitors’ floatation devices and monitoring the items they bring in.

They’re also adjusting staff to improve safety.

“Revaluating some of the lifeguard zones and making sure that some of the areas in the middle of the pool had a little bit more of double coverage. The pool always had lifeguards watching every zone of the pool, but it is sometimes nice in those further, deeper areas to have a couple of eyes on different locations,” aquatics programming director for the city of North Mankato Sandra Bromley

The facility is also struggling with finding lifeguards to monitor the pools due to the pandemic.

They do note that they have enough lifeguards to operate safely.

“For example moving to Mankato who got it in high school, may have not guarded in high school because there was no certification. No pool available for them to guard and get trained in. So a lot of college students that we rely on that come to Mankato, didn’t come to town with a certification because it just hasn’t been available for the last couple of years,” Bromley continued.

The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will be opening this upcoming Saturday May 28th.

