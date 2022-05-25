A sunny, warmer Memorial Day weekend

The system that brought rain and cold on Wednesday is moving out. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures will be here just in time for Memorial Day weekend. While the holiday weekend will be very nice in general, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, especially on Sunday and Monday. Pay attention to the forecast this weekend. If you are going to be camping or at the lake, be sure to have a NOAA weather radio, the KEYC Weather app or some other way to get timely severe weather warnings and alerts.

The rain from our latest system is beginning to move out. The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy and drizzly with scattered off and on showers. It will also be cool with temperatures hovering in the low 50s throughout the day.

Tonight the showers will end, but clouds will continue to hang around through at least tomorrow morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with gradual clearing from west to east throughout the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s; however, if the clouds get out of here a little earlier we could get a bit warmer than that.

Summer-like weather will return just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb into the 80s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a little added humidity as a bonus. As you might expect, with the increase in heat and humidity there will also be a few scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, especially Sunday and Monday. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend because things could change quickly. The KEYC Weather Team will be watching the weather closely and will let you know when and if things develop.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.