Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Three juveniles hurt following pickup crash, fire

A pickup is destroyed following a crash and fire.
A pickup is destroyed following a crash and fire.(Pillager Area Fire & Rescue)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three juveniles are hurt following a crash and major fire near Pillager.

The Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says on Tuesday, May 24 they responded to the crash and fire along Beauty Lake Rd.

Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading from the pickup to the nearby woods.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the forest, but the pickup is a total loss.

Pillager is just west of Brainerd, MN.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Hy-Vee pharmacies now have COVID-19 antiviral pills
Hy-Vee pharmacies now have COVID-19 antiviral pills
The facility has some new protocols put into place for this year
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opening for season
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility opening for season