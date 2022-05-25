Three juveniles hurt following pickup crash, fire

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three juveniles are hurt following a crash and major fire near Pillager.

The Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says on Tuesday, May 24 they responded to the crash and fire along Beauty Lake Rd.

Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading from the pickup to the nearby woods.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the forest, but the pickup is a total loss.

Pillager is just west of Brainerd, MN.

