Black Frost Distillery and Sweethaven Tonics bringing new life to New Ulm

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Jace Marti and Nate Gieseke are are coming back to New Ulm to switch things up in the place that they hold near and dear to their hearts.

“Strong roots and strong ties to the area so this is home for us. New Ulm had a lot going for it right now with the breweries and a lot of new businesses coming to downtown. So, I think this is going to be a great addition to the community and Minnesota,” co-founder of Black Frost Distillery Jace Marti said.

Marti is referring to the Black Frost Distillery, the duo’s vision started almost 8 years ago and has fought through the pandemic to get where they are today.

“We have one more fermenter for us to build yet before we start actually sending beer to the still and making whiskey out of it. So, today was a huge step forward,” Marti explained.

Which was a surreal moment for Marti.

“I don’t know I got goose bumps, that was a moment when it all hit. This is our still, this is real, this is happening,” Marti continued.

Black Frost Distillery will have rum and bourbon, but their specialty will be whiskey and their concept is northern terroir.

Speaking of specialty, Sweethaven Tonics is continuing to up their game.

“We have orders of thousands of gallons coming in as we partner with distilleries and breweries,” owner of Sweethaven Tonics Leah Treleven stated.

Business should continue to grow with their ongoing expansion process.

Phase one is putting the finishing touches on their production so they can go from a 50 gallon kettle to 300.

That will help them get creative with their sweet sweet tonics.

“High quality black tea, locally grown fresh mint, home grown blueberries and it has this really lovely juiciness and earthiness. Then the fresh mint coming in the back,” Treleven said.

Owner of Sweethaven Tonics, Leah Treleven sees a vision for her business and Black Frost Distillery in the very near future.

“We will work so beautifully together because the quality of what they are putting out is of the highest level. So, matching our desire and insistence on high quality products,” Treleven remarked.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

