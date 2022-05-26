Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dual-Training Pipeline Program awarded $3.3 million in funding for employers

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple Mankato employers are getting a funding boost to help train future professionals within their industries.

The $3.3 million has been awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education as part of its Dual-Training Pipeline Program.

The initiative aims to provide students an “earn-to-learn” opportunity while giving employers support for their workforce with on-the-job training and postsecondary education assistance.

Dotson Iron Castings, V-TEK, Jones Metal and Mankato Clinic are all receiving funds as well as Seneca Foods out of Le Sueur.

Industries benefiting from the grant program include advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other...
Poultry exhibition ban extended
The $3.3 million has been awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education as part of its...
Dual-Training Pipeline Program awarded $3.3 million in funding for employers
Wild horses couldn't drag you away! Thanks for ponying up your responses! Check out the video...
QOTD (Results)
Mankato Area Public Schools is asking for the community’s help in naming a recently-purchased...
Name submissions now open for building purchased by Mankato Area Public Schools