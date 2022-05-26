Dual-Training Pipeline Program awarded $3.3 million in funding for employers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple Mankato employers are getting a funding boost to help train future professionals within their industries.

The $3.3 million has been awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education as part of its Dual-Training Pipeline Program.

The initiative aims to provide students an “earn-to-learn” opportunity while giving employers support for their workforce with on-the-job training and postsecondary education assistance.

Dotson Iron Castings, V-TEK, Jones Metal and Mankato Clinic are all receiving funds as well as Seneca Foods out of Le Sueur.

Industries benefiting from the grant program include advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.

