Ettinger, Finstad speak on Primary victories

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the results of a Primary Election for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

The special primary election decided who will be on the ballot for the special general election in August.

That election will decide who finishes out the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s current term in Congress, after Hagedorn passed away back in February.

At the end of election night, the victorious Democratic candidate was Jeff Ettinger of Austin.

“I was really both honored and excited last night to have won the confidence of the Democrat voters within the Minnesota Congressional District here in southern Minnesota. You know, it’s my first time running for office and so everything is a little new, but I had a great opportunity,” said Ettinger

Brad Finstad of New Ulm won the Republican Party nomination. He said in a statement last night:

I am honored to have the backing of voters across southern Minnesota. Tonight’s victory is a victory for our southern Minnesota values. The race in this special election will provide a clear contrast.

KEYC reached out to Finstad’s campaign for additional comment, but has not received a response.

The election between Ettinger and Finstad, along with third-party candidates Richard Reisdorf and Haroun McClellan, will take place on Aug. 9, which is also the date of the statewide primary election.

The winner of the August election will represent Minnesota’s current First District until January. The November election will decide who represents the redrawn congressional district.

