Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ettinger, Finstad speak on Primary victories

Voters have chosen the candidates who will be on the ballot in August's Special Election to decide Minnesota's open House of Representatives seat.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the results of a Primary Election for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.

The special primary election decided who will be on the ballot for the special general election in August.

That election will decide who finishes out the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s current term in Congress, after Hagedorn passed away back in February.

At the end of election night, the victorious Democratic candidate was Jeff Ettinger of Austin.

“I was really both honored and excited last night to have won the confidence of the Democrat voters within the Minnesota Congressional District here in southern Minnesota. You know, it’s my first time running for office and so everything is a little new, but I had a great opportunity,” said Ettinger

Brad Finstad of New Ulm won the Republican Party nomination. He said in a statement last night:

KEYC reached out to Finstad’s campaign for additional comment, but has not received a response.

The election between Ettinger and Finstad, along with third-party candidates Richard Reisdorf and Haroun McClellan, will take place on Aug. 9, which is also the date of the statewide primary election.

The winner of the August election will represent Minnesota’s current First District until January. The November election will decide who represents the redrawn congressional district.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Ettinger, Finstad speak on victory in Primary
Iowa lawmakers vary on what needs to change following shooting at Texas elementary school
Iowa lawmakers vary on what needs to change following shooting at Texas elementary school
Iowa lawmakers vary on what needs to change following shooting at Texas elementary school
Iowa lawmakers vary on what needs to change following shooting at Texas elementary school
FILE - House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed...
House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol