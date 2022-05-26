Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Federal lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

Lawmakers in Washington are weighing in on the elementary school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Lawmakers in Washington are weighing in on the elementary school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and President Joe Biden’s call for action, KEYC’s Washington Bureau spoke with lawmakers to get their reactions and find out what comes next.

According to Education Week, a top trade publication for teachers, what happened at Robb Elementary School marks the 27th school shooting this year and the 119th since 2018.

“What I will do is everything that I can do to get the Senate to take up this common-sense legislation and to have a vote on it,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said. “There have been years of efforts to come up with a bipartisan solution that would allow for this closing loopholes that allow people to buy guns online, and at gun shows without any kind of a background check, which is exactly where criminals and people who wouldn’t pass a background check go to buy their guns.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer isn’t confident a gun bill introduced in the wake of this tragedy would pass.

In a floor speech Wednesday, he urged his Republican colleagues to work with Democrats on a compromise but admitted, that the chances were slim.

Sen. Mitch McConnell also spoke on the Senate floor acknowledging the tragedy, but didn’t mention any sort of concrete action.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Federal lawmakers react to Texas school shooting
Suncoast reaction to Texas school shooting and issue of guns.
FBI data shows an increase in active shooter situations, most happen in “commerce” areas
A white voting sign outside the Historic Blue Earth County Courthouse in Mankato, Minn.
Ettinger, Finstad speak on Primary victories
Ettinger, Finstad speak on victory in Primary