Federal lawmakers react to Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Lawmakers in Washington are weighing in on the elementary school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and President Joe Biden’s call for action, KEYC’s Washington Bureau spoke with lawmakers to get their reactions and find out what comes next.

According to Education Week, a top trade publication for teachers, what happened at Robb Elementary School marks the 27th school shooting this year and the 119th since 2018.

“What I will do is everything that I can do to get the Senate to take up this common-sense legislation and to have a vote on it,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said. “There have been years of efforts to come up with a bipartisan solution that would allow for this closing loopholes that allow people to buy guns online, and at gun shows without any kind of a background check, which is exactly where criminals and people who wouldn’t pass a background check go to buy their guns.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer isn’t confident a gun bill introduced in the wake of this tragedy would pass.

In a floor speech Wednesday, he urged his Republican colleagues to work with Democrats on a compromise but admitted, that the chances were slim.

Sen. Mitch McConnell also spoke on the Senate floor acknowledging the tragedy, but didn’t mention any sort of concrete action.

