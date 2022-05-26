Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – First Lutheran Church held a short prayer service in their main sanctuary Wednesday evening. They lit 21 candles to honor the 21 fallen victims.

“People were experiencing a lot of pain and just shock at an event like this, and we wanted to bring people together and be an outlet,” said Pastor Roger Fears.

They also pronounced the full names of those who died, as well as their ages.

“We are doing kindness, we are saying the names of people who have passed, we are taking the time to remember the families,” said Bridge Pastor Joy Knoppel.

First Lutheran normally has church services every Wednesday, but made the decision last-minute to have this vigil service instead. Members of the community felt like it was an important gesture to reflect on what happened just yesterday in Texas.

“It seems like it gets worse every time, more people shot more people die,” said Dan Davis, an Albert Lea resident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

MnDOT hosts open house to talk about future of Highway 22 between Mankato, St. Peter
MnDOT hosts open house to talk about future of Highway 22 between Mankato, St. Peter
How to donate blood to help Texas community in need
How Concerned You Should be of Monkey Pox
How Concerned You Should be of Monkey Pox
First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims
Iowa State Patrol concerned about driver safety this Memorial Day Weekend