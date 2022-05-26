Your Photos
Gov. Walz visits Rochester brewery to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law

WALZ AT LITTLE THISTLE BREWING CO.(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Little Thistle Brewing Company, on Friday to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law.

“It’s been exciting for me to see this industry grow. It’s been exciting for me to watch how the organizing around changing the laws has been done the right way. Building coalitions about what’s good for Minnesota, getting legislation passed, and then watching small businesses take off,” Walz said.

“When I was in the legislature the bill that heard the most about was Sunday sales. And that felt like a really big step. This [bill] feels like an additional step to make sure that people can grow. Our entrepreneurs in brewing and distilleries across the state,” Flanagan said.

Walz and Flanagan met with Little Thistle Co. owner, Dawn Finnie.

“‘Be humble, drink local,’ it reminds us here every day to operate in a way that helps our business and our community thrive,” she said.

Finnie is also the president of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

She said the new law allows smaller breweries can sell up to 128 ounces per day, per person. It equals out to two, four-packs of 16-ounce cans, or 16, eight-ounce cans. She said Minnesota cities would need to update its ordinances to match the state so the smaller breweries can begin the sales.

RELATED STORY: “Free the Growler” law allows smaller breweries and distilleries to sell standard size to go vessels

