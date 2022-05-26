Your Photos
Greater Mankato Area United Way hosts annual Award Luncheon

Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its annual Awards Luncheon Wednesday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way hosted its annual Awards Luncheon Wednesday.

The event acts as a preview of its yearly campaign, which officially launches in July.

The event started by announcing that United Way had reached its 2022 goal, which was followed by announcing their goal for 2023, which is $2.15 million.

The United Way recognized local businesses and organizations that helped make the biggest difference in the community.

“You know when people ask me what makes Mankato different I say, ‘Mankato is a community of people who care.’ You can pay people to work here, but you can’t pay people to care here, and the people here have done an amazing job stepping up to use the United Way as a vessel to distribute funds back into our community,” Campaign Chair Matt Atwood said.

Greater Mankato Area United Way will have the official kickoff event for its 2023 campaign on July 26.

