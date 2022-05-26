Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

How to donate blood to help Texas community in need

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa blood donations are on the way to Texas and Lifeserve Blood Center is asking you to consider donating.

LifeServe is part of a national program that helps provide blood in critical-need scenarios. They say the community blood supply was low before it was called on to help. It may need to send even more blood products by the end of the week.

If you would like to donate, make an appointment at https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

MnDOT hosts open house to talk about future of Highway 22 between Mankato, St. Peter
MnDOT hosts open house to talk about future of Highway 22 between Mankato, St. Peter
How Concerned You Should be of Monkey Pox
How Concerned You Should be of Monkey Pox
First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims
Iowa State Patrol concerned about driver safety this Memorial Day Weekend