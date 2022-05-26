Your Photos
Iowa State coaches Campbell and Otzelberger say they’re not too concerned about the chaotic transfer portal

By Scott Saville
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - College coaches have a lot on their plates right now.

When Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and T.J. Otzelberger were in Cedar Rapids for their annual Cyclone tailgate tour, they said they weren’t too worried about the transfer portal within the modern NIL space.

“it hasn’t affected us and the ways it has some other programs,” Campbell said. “I think the waters are certainly choppy right now and there is a little bit of lack of clarity but time will tell exactly how to handle this moving forward.”

Campbell’s Cyclones went 7-6 in 2021, finishing the season with a loss in the Cheez-It Bowl. Iowa State has not lost a significant number of the players to the transfer portal this spring.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of loyalty from our players that have stayed the course,” Campbell said. “I think we have always been a program where development is critical to our success. It is how we have tried to build the Iowa State program, is loyalty faithfulness and working through hard times.”

T.J. Otzelberger and the men’s basketball team has been active in the transfer portal, recruiting Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi from St. Bonaventure, Hason Ward from VCU, and Jeremiah Williams from Temple.

A number of Cyclones from the 2021 roster have entered the portal, including Tyrese Hunter, Tristan Enaruna, Blake Hinson, and Xavier Foster.

“We know who we’re looking for the type of guys that we are looking for on our program and that fit what we need,” Otzelberger said. “We are not real worried or concerned with the way other people are doing things or what they see it as. We know who the right guys are for our program and we are going to continue to recruit those guys.”

The 2021 iteration of ISU was made up almost entirely of transfers, including Izaiah Brockington, Tristan Enaruna, Caleb Grill, and Gabe Kalscheur. The 2022 team will have several transfers as well.

“They love Hilton Coliseum and they love our fan base,” Otzelberger said on the new members of the team. “For a lot of guys coming into our program, they wanna play in the best league in the country and have a chance to pursue the professional pursuits. Iowa State has been a great platform for them to do that.”

