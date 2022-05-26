Le Sueur police on the lookout for park vandals

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur Police Department is warning about a drastic increase in graffiti vandalism to public park shelters.

With more people visiting public parks due to the nice weather, local law enforcement have received multiple reports of graffiti.

The main parks targeted have been the picnic pavilions in Joe Eagle Anderson Park and American Legion Park.

While no suspects have been found, the Le Sueur Police Department asks parents to inform their children that graffiti on public property is a crime in the state of Minnesota.

The Le Sueur PD will be conducting extra patrols through the parks to curb the vandalism and apprehend those individuals found to be responsible for damage.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.