Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato restaurant is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who broke into La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar Wednesday night.

La Terraza posted a video on Facebook that shows a woman breaking into the store after hours and stealing cash from the register. She reportedly took “a decent amount of cash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Terraza at (507) 344-0607 or the Mankato Department of Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.

Hi everyone! Last night the lady in the video below broke into La Terraza and commited theft. She took decent amount of cash and we are hoping you can help identify her. Everyone flourishes in a SAFE community and it is our responsibility to stop crime like this. Please, if you recognize this person, let us know as soon as you can. Thank you for your help! Posted by La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar on Thursday, May 26, 2022

