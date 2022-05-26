Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato restaurant is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who broke into La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar Wednesday night.
La Terraza posted a video on Facebook that shows a woman breaking into the store after hours and stealing cash from the register. She reportedly took “a decent amount of cash.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact La Terraza at (507) 344-0607 or the Mankato Department of Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.
