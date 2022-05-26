Your Photos
McKay named 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - USA Hockey announced three-time All-American and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay is the 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.

The award is presented to the top American player in men’s college hockey each season. As part of the award, the Downers Grove, Illinois native will have the opportunity to select a USA Hockey local association to receive a $5,000 grant with the purpose of enhancing youth hockey.

Over the course of McKay’s four-year college career, he helped lead the Mavericks to four-regular season league titles, two tournament titles, three NCAA regional championships and two Frozen Four appearances.

