Memorial Day weekend: Sunny and warm with severe storms

Memorial Day weekend is almost here and our weather is definitely going to be on board for the ride. Warmer, more humid weather will arrive just in time for the weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s by Sunday and Monday. As you might expect, the heat and humidity will bring scattered thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe. If you will be camping, going to the lake, whatever you may be doing, pay close attention to the weather and have a way to get timely weather warnings and alerts.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with gradual clearing from west to east. Clouds will hold temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The earlier the sun comes out, the warmer temperatures will be.

Tonight will be clear, with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by daybreak Friday. Friday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. And isolated thunderstorm is possible late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs will climb into the low 80s on Saturday afternoon. A few strong thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night, especially across far western Minnesota into eastern South Dakota. The main severe threat on Saturday night will be large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with an even better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon, with storms likely from Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. These storms could quickly become severe, with large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado or two possible. Monday will be even warmer as highs climb into the low 90s. Once again, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday into Wednesday as high temps gradually drop back into the 70s by late week.

If you are going to be camping, at the lake, busy in the field, whatever you may be doing, pay close attention to the weather this weekend and have a reliable way to get timely severe weather warnings and alerts. NOAA Weather Radio is a lifesaver when storms strike in the middle of the night and everyone is asleep. Get the latest severe weather warnings and alerts and track the storms with our KEYC weather app. Even if you are headed to the cabin in northern Minnesota, our weather app will continue to deliver severe weather warnings and alerts for your location. Check the weather and check it often this weekend. The KEYC News Now Weather Team will be watching the weather all weekend and will keep the updates coming all weekend long.

