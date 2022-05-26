MnDOT hosts open house to talk about future of Highway 22 between Mankato, St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation hosted an open house Wednesday to inform the public about the upcoming project for Highway 22.

The project, which stretches from St. Peter to Mankato, includes work like reconstructing County Road 57, adding turn lanes and constructing roundabouts at Augusta Dr. in Mankato and Hill St. in Kasota.

The goal of the projects is to reduce crashes at intersections on Highway 22, improve traffic flow, and support the development of a future walking and biking trail separated from the traffic lanes.

“What we would like to do on all of our projects is to have the first informational meeting to talk about what the project is and we will have a second open house that is about detours, phasing and how it affects traffic, and we do a third one with the contractor where we talk about the schedule. This is the first of three open houses we will have this year,” MnDOT Project Manager Forrest Hasty said.

The next open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 7 at the Kasota Community Center.

