Name submissions now open for building purchased by Mankato Area Public Schools

Mankato Area Public Schools is asking for the community’s help in naming a recently-purchased building. Ideas can be submitted through the district website through June 10.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is asking for the community’s help in naming a recently-purchased building.

Ideas can be submitted through the district website through June 10.

The property at 15 Map Drive is the former MRCI building in Mankato and was purchased by the school district earlier this year.

Services housed at the building will include Early Childhood Family Education, MAPS Preschool among other early childhood services.

The district says Phase One of construction started on May 10.

