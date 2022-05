NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officers with the North Mankato Police Department helped rescue seven ducklings that fell into a storm sewer.

Officers Jake Kral and Audrey Kruger and Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

(Facebook/City of North Mankato)

(Facebook/City of North Mankato)

(Facebook/City of North Mankato)

(Facebook/City of North Mankato)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.