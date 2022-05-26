Your Photos
Poultry exhibition ban extended

FILE - The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse according to the department.(Getty Images)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite a decline in new H5N1 avian flu cases among Minnesota bird flocks, the state Board of Animal Health extends its ban on poultry exhibition.

The ban now goes through July 1 and includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse according to the department.

It was first enacted in April as the outbreak escalated.

The Minnesota State Board of Animal Health estimates at least 2.7 million birds have been affected by the virus statewide.

