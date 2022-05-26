Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Art is one of many ways to express your individualism, and Google has recognized a northwest Iowa student and her very own digital creation.

“In a town of about 1,500 people, this piece of art was created and could potentially find its way to the Google homepage.”

Shock and excitement flooded the face of Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian in Hull, as she received a standing ovation from her peers at a school assembly after learning she had won the state of Iowa’s “Doodle for Google” contest.

The creation was inspired by her very own art station, even adding the unique touches of the spilled paint, dirty brushes, and herself that are always present at her desk. She even said it was “Her life in a picture.”

Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now moves on to the national competition. (KTIV)

With all of the exciting news floating around for Olivia her family tried to keep it a secret, but she had a sneaking suspicion something was happening behind the scenes.

“I kind of had a little bit of an inkling that something was happening today. I just didn’t expect it to be this, but I’m very excited. My parents said I was grinning from ear to ear.” said Hulstein

Olivia is an artist at heart and it shows up constantly in her life whether at home or at school. Karinda de Boom, the art teacher at Western Christian, believes the creation does a great job at encapsulating Olivia and her personality.

“This definitely speaks to Olivia. This is her personality, as long as I’ve known her art has been running through her veins and she just loves art. As she said she has taken all of the art classes that we offer here at Western. I believe she plans to study art in the future beyond high school.” said de Boom

As she heads into the summer before being a senior this competition could have a massive financial impact on not only Olivia but her school as well.

The winner of the national contest will receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive $50,000 dollars in scholarships to put towards new technology.

The voting for the national competition can be found here, which runs until June 3. The winner of the national contest will get their art featured on Google’s homepage in the month of June.

