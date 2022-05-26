Your Photos
Union Omaha knocks off another MLS team in U.S. Open Cup

Joe Brito, Union Omaha midfielder
Joe Brito, Union Omaha midfielder(espn+)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha scored a goal in each half against Minnesota United FC in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on the way to a 2-1 win. It’s a second road win in this tournament against a MLS team, the Owls also beat Chicago Fire at Soldier Field in mid-April.

Adrien Hunou opened the scoring for the home team in the sixth minute, Hugo Kametani scored an equalizer late in the first half for the Owls. A play that started on a Union Omaha goal kick, two touches later it was in the net. Joe Brito scored the only goal of the second half, in the 51st minute, which put the Owls ahead for good. They were the first USL League One to beat a MLS team in the history of this competition and now they’ve backed it up with a second win.

The opportunity for a third comes June 22nd against Sporting Kansas City, the quarterfinal game will be played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

