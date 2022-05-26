USC downs Mabel-Canton to advance in 1A tournament
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 1A baseball tournament kicked off with the sixth-seeded United South Central Rebels hosting the 11th-seeded Mabel-Canton Cougars at Thompson Park on Wednesday.
The Rebels put forth a four-run second inning to aid in the 9-1 victory and advance in the tournament. USC will play the winner of Southland/Goodhue in Riverland Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.