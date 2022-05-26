Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UTV & ATV Racing Cup coming to Iowa State Fair

(WEAU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Short course UTV & ATV Racing Cup is coming to the Iowa State Fair this year.

People of all ages can compete or watch the racing at Elwell Family Park on August 13.

Fair organizers announced the event is being brought by Kruse Motorsports.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the racing expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets or register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The North Mankato Police Department rescued a family of ducks from a storm sewer.
North Mankato officers reunite baby ducks with mother
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
FILE - The $3.3 million has been awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education as part of...
Dual-Training Pipeline Program awarded $3.3 million in funding for employers
The 15th century Sisto bridge is reflected on the Tiber river in downtown Rome, Thursday, Sept....
Body of American man pulled from Rome’s Tiber River
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
Artifacts from Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition sold at auction