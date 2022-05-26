Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ward named All-American, Ron Lenz Pitcher of the Year

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State softball ace Mackenzie Ward was named to the NFCA and D2CCA All-American First Teams, as well as the D2CCA Ron Lenz Pitcher of the Year.

Ward finished her career at Minnesota State with a 100-36 record, to go along with a 1.55 ERA and 1,124 strikeouts. She held opposing batters to a .187 batting average as she threw 88 complete games and 38 shutouts during her five seasons with the Mavericks.

This is the second round of these awards for the Clive, Iowa native.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Ward named All-American, Ron Lenz Pitcher of the Year
Dryden McKay was named the 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.
McKay named 2022 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year
HIGHLIGHTS: LCWM vs. Le Sueur-Henderson
McKay named Jim Johannson College Player of the Year