Ward named All-American, Ron Lenz Pitcher of the Year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State softball ace Mackenzie Ward was named to the NFCA and D2CCA All-American First Teams, as well as the D2CCA Ron Lenz Pitcher of the Year.

Ward finished her career at Minnesota State with a 100-36 record, to go along with a 1.55 ERA and 1,124 strikeouts. She held opposing batters to a .187 batting average as she threw 88 complete games and 38 shutouts during her five seasons with the Mavericks.

This is the second round of these awards for the Clive, Iowa native.

