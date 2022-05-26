Warmer temperatures, thunderstorm chances return Memorial Day Weekend

Temperatures have been cooler than average for several days in the area, but warmer than average temperatures are on the way for Memorial Day Weekend despite a mix of showers and thunderstorms possible.

Today will remain on the cloudy and cool side with some patchy fog across the area due to a lingering mist to light shower near the Albert Lea, MN area.

Temperatures will still be slightly below average today but will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will continue to linger in the area through the majority of the day today before gradual clearing takes place through the afternoon hours. This will lead to partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight into tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s.

The clear skies will stick around through tomorrow with plenty of sunshine mixed in and temperatures finally breaking the 70-degree mark for the first time in several days.

Unfortunately, clouds will move back in overnight Friday into Saturday ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off not only on Saturday but throughout Memorial Day Weekend in general. Showers and thunderstorms will be broken up with some days seeing morning showers and thunderstorms with other days seeing evening to overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be warmer than average throughout the weekend with highs projected to hover in the 80s and low 90s despite the scattered storm chances. Winds will also be coming out of the south, relatively breezy up to 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Given the winds coming from the south, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico region will be brought into the Midwest and high plains. This moisture mixed with the strong winds, a storm system moving into the area, and warmer than average temperatures, some thunderstorms may be strong or severe on Saturday, Sunday, and possibly even Monday. The timing and location for the chance of strong to severe storms is still yet to be determined as we are still two to three days away from the system moving into the area. More fine details will be determined throughout Friday and Saturday morning ahead of the severe weather threat.

On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue past Monday next week before clearing out Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s by the middle of next week. Dry conditions will return on Thursday and Friday next week before more showers and thunderstorms possibly return by next Saturday.

