Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Waseca woman creates 125 letters for Mayo Clinic Health System

The staff learned about Thomas’ letters the day before she passed them out and some close...
The staff learned about Thomas’ letters the day before she passed them out and some close members came to greet Thomas as the letters were dropped off.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Suzann Thomas used her artistic talent for a purpose at the Waseca Mayo Clinic Health System. In a total of three weeks, Thomas and her sister created 125 thank-you cards, all hand-made, for all staff, whether she knew them or not.

“They become a part of you, you know? They’re like another limb, I guess. They just deserve a big thank you,” author Suzann Thomas said.

Thomas has created Christmas cards and thank-you cards for the staff before, but this was one of her biggest, and kindest projects yet.

“I like doing it. I like making cards- big letters and some are in gold,” Thomas explained.

The staff learned about Thomas’ letters the day before she passed them out and some close members came to greet Thomas as the letters were dropped off.

“It’s great to be recognized, very humbling that the care that we give is recognized through our community,” Family Practice Nurse Practitioner Abby Bartz said.

“We like to make a difference and we like to provide care to our local community That was one thing that was important to Sue, was to not travel back and forth to Rochester all the time,” Physician Abby Dettmer stated.

Thomas has been a patient at the Waseca Mayo Clinic Health System for the past 5 years, after she suffered a serious silent heart attack on her birthday on Feb, 20, 2019. Thomas spent 3-5 days a week in the clinic ever since her heart attack, but she’s been feeling well for the past 18 months.

“So, they helped me through a tough time. And they deserve a big thank you. They are just an amazing crew,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Black Frost Distillery will have rum and bourbon, but their specialty will be whiskey and their...
Black Frost Distillery and Sweethaven Tonics bringing new life to New Ulm
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz signed an agriculture funding bill Thursday that includes drought relief...
Walz signs agriculture bill with $18.4M in drought relief