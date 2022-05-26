Your Photos
White House to expand Paxlovid accessibility

FILE - The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive.(WBAY)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S.

Health officials project COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive.

More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections.

Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

