3M fined $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations

FILE - 3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of...
FILE - 3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of hazardous waste violations at its Cottage Grove incinerator which has since been shut down.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — 3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of hazardous waste violations at its Cottage Grove incinerator which has since been shut down.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Thursday its two-year investigation found that since 1996, 3M repeatedly misidentified hazardous waste shipped to the incinerator as nonhazardous. Other violations occurred elsewhere, including failing to verify levels of mercury, lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic and other hazardous materials in some waste streams from 2014 to 2020.

Investigators also cited 3M for storing 1,300 containers of hazardous waste in unapproved areas and for releases from compromised storage containers.

MPCA said the Maplewood-based company has made two dozen corrections to bring the facility into compliance with its hazardous waste permit, the Star Tribune reported.

3M spokesman Sean Lynch said in a statement that MPCA’s action grew out of information the company disclosed in June 2020.

“These matters were primarily related to waste evaluation and labeling, handling, and storage,” the statement said. “Emissions monitoring and testing data indicates that all materials were safely treated at 3M’s incinerator.”

The company announced last August that it was planning to shut down its Cottage Grove incinerator, and was shifting waste management work to Massachusetts-based Clean Harbors. The incinerator stored and burned hazardous waste shipped from 3M’s North American operations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

