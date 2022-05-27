Your Photos
5Cs Preschool celebrates 50 years

In North Mankato, a preschool is celebrated more than its last day of school Thursday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In North Mankato, a preschool celebrated more than its last day of school Thursday.

5Cs Preschool is celebrating its 50th school year. They opened their doors back in 1971.

Over 6,200 children and about 95 staff members have been part of the history of the preschool.

5Cs is a nonprofit preschool program that is a ministry of Crossview Covenant Church.

