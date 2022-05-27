Your Photos
Ahead of holiday weekend, businesses lament Mississippi’s high waters

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – With Memorial Day weekend underway, many are planning on hitting the water. But this year, high waters along the Mississippi River are taking a toll on the businesses trying to operate ahead of the big travel weekend.

“It was kind of a challenge to get our dock in, just last week, we were able to get it in and get the boat setup,” said Larry Nielson, owner of Pearl of the Lake in Lake City.

Last year, the water levels were very low, which led to sandbars and shallow waters causing boats big and small to run aground. This year, the opposite problem is true; high water levels are impacting boaters and campgrounds along Lake Pepin.

Businesses said it was hard to get their docks and boats in the water, and that setting up their waterfront areas were either not possible or challenging.

“We’re definitely noticing high water this weekend which is a bummer because we won’t be able to do our beach cleanup to have our beach as available for the people who are coming to stay this weekend, which is unfortunate,” said Lisa Quest, the park manager at Hok Si La Park and Campground.

