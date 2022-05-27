Your Photos
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week.

The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running around a residential area just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the Facebook post, Laura Carolan McConnell, who took the video, said it isn’t the first time, but it’s still a shock to see a bear in Hesper.

McConnell told TV9 she and her family saw the bear run by their home while they were watching TV.

She said the person who lived in the home before them had put up a “bear crossing” sign as a joke after seeing a bear in the area seven years ago. She said on Thursday, the bear crossed the road where the sign was.

The Iowa DNR recommends bringing in garbage and keeping garages and sheds shut. DNR officials also say residents should not approach the bear.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

