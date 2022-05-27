Blue Earth Sheriff’s Office’s intends to move primary radio traffic to encryption

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting June 1, Blue Earth Sheriff’s Office plans to encrypt talk group used for dispatching calls to deputies and local government police officers outside of the City of Mankato.

According to the Sheriff’s office, they have responded to multiple calls where the suspect has fled the scene prior to their arrival.

They say it is likely due to their ability to hear the call being dispatched and the response of deputies and police officers.

The goal is to improve the effectiveness of the law enforcement services.

There will be no effect on Mankato Department of Public Safety radio traffic.

