Failed search for UMD chancellor cost $166,000

FILE - The failed search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor cost $166,000.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The failed search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor cost $166,000.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced on Monday that none of the three finalists invited for interviews got the job.

The university began a national search for a new Duluth chancellor in November after Lendley Black announced his retirement after 12 years leading the campus.

The university hired search firm Korn Ferry, paying the firm $166,000 to consult.

The finalist included a vice chancellor from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a provost from California State University-Chico and an officer with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gabel didn’t explain in her announcement why no finalist was selected.

Beans Coffee Co. offers a cup of joe to go