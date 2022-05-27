Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - It has now been one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from Montezuma.

He was last seen on May 27, 2021, riding his bike near his mobile home in Montezuma. He was ten years old. His body was found four months later in a field three miles from town.

A year after his disappearance, there are still many questions.

Xavior lived with his mom, who friends say lived with disabilities, so he was often her caretaker.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement got involved in the search, as did hundreds of people in the area. People held fundraisers, collected donations, and held a benefit concert to honor him, and to help bring him home.

They lined the streets with his favorite color, orange, but for four months there were no signs of the child.

Then on September 30, a farmer reported he found human remains while working in his field outside Montezuma. Law enforcement identified the remains as Xavior the next month.

They’ve never released a cause or manner of death, or even if his death was a homicide.

As of this past March, investigators said they were still following up on new leads every week, and re-analyzing people’s statements.

Local and federal authorities are investigating the death of Xavior Harrelson in Montezuma.

