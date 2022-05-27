Hannah Sjerven to play pro basketball in Australia

ROGERS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Hannah Sjerven’s stay with the Minnesota Lynx was brief but she loved every minute of playing for her home town team. The Rogers, MN native was a 3rd round pick of the Lynx and stayed with the team until the final cut, right before the season opener. And she was quickly brought back to the team because of injuries on a temporary basis.

The former Coyote standout scored 8 points in 13 minutes in the final exhibition game. But now she’s signed to play in Sydney, Australia.

She’s play for the Sydney Flames of the WNBL and will leave in October for a season that runs through March.

