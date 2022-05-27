Hy-Vee to Donate $100,000 to impacted families in Uvalde, Texas

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced they have donated $100,000 to the victims’ families and others who were impacted by the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The funds were donated to the Spirit of Giving Fund, which was established to provide financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.

Hy-Vee is encouraging anyone who wants to show their support to the Uvalde community to donate also.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the Uvalde community,” said Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “When discussing how we could best support those affected, we knew our friends at H-E-B were already on the ground helping families. Through their Spirit of Giving Fund, we know our donation will go toward providing meals, supplies, crisis counselors, financial assistance to families, and other community efforts. We also know others want to help during this time, so that’s why we believe it’s important to bring awareness to this Fund.”

To donate to the Spirit of Giving Fund, donations of up to $250 can be made at www.heb.com/donate. Anyone wishing to donate more than $250 can mail checks directly to: Spirit of Giving Fund, 646 South Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78204.

