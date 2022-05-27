Your Photos
Man arrested after attempts to extort, threaten Delhi teen in 2016

The suspect, l31-year-old Yue Vang, of Minneapolis, made threats to send the nude photos to the victim’s classmates and parents to “ruin her life,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 2016 Delhi Township investigation into the extortion and threatening of a 16-year-old girl has led to the arrest of a Minneapolis, Minnesota man.

Five years ago, Cpl. Adam Cox began investigating after the teen sent nude photos to an unknown man on the internet.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Yue Vang, of Minneapolis, made threats to send the nude photos to the victim’s classmates and parents to “ruin her life,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Vang then demanded more sexually explicit photos and videos, they explained.

As Cpl. Cox investigated, he wrote search warrants for different social media platforms and contacted the National Center Missing Exploited Children Cyber Tipline and ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force, Delhi police said.

An IP address was obtained, and it led to the suspect in Minneapolis, according to police.

Delhi police were notified on May 25 that Vang had been arrested in connection with the case, the department wrote.

Vang is charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort, police said.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, police explained.

The United States Attorney’s Office in Minnesota says Vang victimized at least 500 minor females, but there could be more victims.

Vang allegedly made fake female accounts to meet girls online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota claims he would then coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Vang’s offenses or who has information about this case should click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

