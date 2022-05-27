Mankato West overpowers New Prague to advance in 2AAA tourney

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first round of the double-elimination Section 2AAA Tournament saw wins from Mankato East, Jordan, Mankato West and New Prague.

The second-seeded Scarlets matched up against New Prague Thursday night.

This one was all Mankato West, as they went on to win 5-0.

The Scarlets will play crosstown rival Mankato East at 12 p.m. Saturday at Caswell Park.

