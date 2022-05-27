Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West overpowers New Prague to advance in 2AAA tourney

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first round of the double-elimination Section 2AAA Tournament saw wins from Mankato East, Jordan, Mankato West and New Prague.

The second-seeded Scarlets matched up against New Prague Thursday night.

This one was all Mankato West, as they went on to win 5-0.

The Scarlets will play crosstown rival Mankato East at 12 p.m. Saturday at Caswell Park.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a double and scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s double, as the...
Royals score 3 runs in eighth inning, rally past Twins 3-2
KEYC Sports | 05/26/2022
KEYC Sports | 05/26/2022 Scoreboard
KEYC Sports | 05/26/2022 Scoreboard
The Eagles dominated BEA coming off of a first-round bye.
New Ulm racks up 15 runs in shutout over BEA in 2AA Tournament
Local Sports 5/26
Local Sports 5/26