Mankato West students lead school walkout protesting gun access

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West High School students walked out of school today to protest gun violence.

On the sidewalk near the school, students protested against the lack of gun control in America and its impact on communities, especially schools.

The walkout was one of many across the country after the recent elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Students held signs that called for legislative action and gun reform, as well as community awareness and action.

”You know, people grow up and if they don’t have a supportive family, then they don’t have a supportive community,” student organizer Lillian Jaquette said. “The individual has to lift themself up. We should really be focusing that energy on building communities, building healthcare, building mental health services.”

The students want Mankato to organize as a community and create mutual aid efforts to prevent gun violence.

