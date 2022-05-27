Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato West students lead school walkout protesting gun access

Mankato West students were seen holding signs criticizing what they are calling inaction by lawmakers to enact gun reform amid a slew of mass shootings.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West High School students walked out of school today to protest gun violence.

On the sidewalk near the school, students protested against the lack of gun control in America and its impact on communities, especially schools.

The walkout was one of many across the country after the recent elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Students held signs that called for legislative action and gun reform, as well as community awareness and action.

”You know, people grow up and if they don’t have a supportive family, then they don’t have a supportive community,” student organizer Lillian Jaquette said. “The individual has to lift themself up. We should really be focusing that energy on building communities, building healthcare, building mental health services.”

The students want Mankato to organize as a community and create mutual aid efforts to prevent gun violence.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

An abandoned town in Minnesota is still attracting tourists.
Abandoned town in Minnesota still attracting tourists
Mankato West students lead school walkout protesting gun access
Gov. Walz visits Rochester brewery to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law
The staff learned about Thomas’ letters the day before she passed them out and some close...
Waseca woman creates 125 letters for Mayo Clinic Health System