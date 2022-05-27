Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Publisher wants to give away newspaper, travel to Ukraine

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a rural weekly newspaper in southern Minnesota is looking to give his publication away so he can travel to Ukraine.

Minnesota Public Radio reported Thursday that Lafayette-Nicollet Ledger owner and publisher Lee Zion is willing to dig trenches, teach school or fight in Ukraine. Before he leaves, he wants to give the newspaper away for free.

Zion produces the newspaper by himself, reporting, editing and laying out pages for about 500 subscribers and wants to make sure a person committed to local journalism takes over. He says the towns he covers would suffer if the newspaper disappeared.

“The biggest piece of advice is the only way to do this job is to commit to local news,” Zion said. “People can find out what’s happening in the Ukraine instantly by clicking a button, but they can’t find out what’s happening here. People want to know what’s happening here.”

Zion says several people have reached out to him and expressed interest in owning the weekly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced.....
RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner
FILE — The sheriff's office says they have responded to multiple calls where the suspect has...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office’s intends to move primary radio traffic to encryption
The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced....
RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner
The sheriff's office says they have responded to multiple calls where the suspect has fled the...
Blue Earth Sheriff’s Office’s intends to move primary radio traffic to encryption